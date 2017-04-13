Humpf!!!
[...]
Quero ver ele cortar as sebes da mulher dele (e bote mulher no termo!!!)
[...]
Poderia aproveitar, dando bom exemplo para o povo brasileiro, cortar restaurante caro. Cortar cabeleleiro caro. Cortar Yogueiro caro. Cortar Shopping Center seis estrelas. AAAAffff!!!!
