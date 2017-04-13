Publicado as 14:18 em 11 de abril de 2017 - Charge do Dia

Clayton

Imprimir

Um comentário para “Clayton”

  1. madson luiz moda. disse:
    13 de abril de 2017 às 14:47

    Humpf!!!
    [...]
    Quero ver ele cortar as sebes da mulher dele (e bote mulher no termo!!!)
    [...]
    Poderia aproveitar, dando bom exemplo para o povo brasileiro, cortar restaurante caro. Cortar cabeleleiro caro. Cortar Yogueiro caro. Cortar Shopping Center seis estrelas. AAAAffff!!!!

